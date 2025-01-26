Fincantieri Builds Partnerships in Saudi Arabia

Fincantieri has signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Saudi Arabia. These agreements underline the company's interest in this region following the establishment of the subsidiary Fincantieri Arabia for Naval Services in 2024.

The agreements reached testify to Fincantieri's strategic commitment to promoting innovation, sustainability and industrial development through a series of collaborations with Saudi entities and international partners.

In line with the Vision 2030 program launched by Saudi Arabia, these partnerships will strengthen Fincantieri’s role and its status as the only shipbuilding complex in the world active in all sectors of high-tech shipbuilding, thanks to a business model with strong vertical integration and a great experience in the cruise, offshore and defense sectors.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri, said: “With these agreements we want to reaffirm our strong interest in this region and our willingness to explore new business opportunities in our three main business segments, defense first and foremost. Saudi Arabia is quickly establishing its role as a global hub for maritime technology, and we are proud to collaborate with Saudi companies to make our capabilities available to them in various fields. Together, we will promote innovation and sustainability to achieve the ambitious goals of the Vision 2030 program.”



