Fincantieri Delivers Cruise Ship Oceania Allura

Fincantieri and Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., celebrated the delivery of Oceania Allura at the Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa. The vessel is the latest cruise ship to join the shipowner’s fleet, sister ship to Oceania Vista, which was handed over by the same yard in 2023.

The ceremony was attended by Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division, Harry Sommer, President & CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Ltd.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 68,000 tons, a length of 246 meters, and a guest capacity of 1,200 passengers accommodated in 600 staterooms, Oceania Allura represents a further step in Oceania Cruises’ commitment to combining elegance, culinary excellence, and destination-focused experiences. The interiors have been designed with a blend of grand and welcoming spaces to deliver the company’s signature small cruise ship luxury experience, but with a fresh, new interpretation.

With the two most recently ordered vessels, Oceania Cruises’ program now includes a total of four next-generation cruise ships, with deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2035.

Construction has already begun at the Marghera shipyard on the 1,390 passenger Oceania Sonata, the first unit of the new Sonata class which will be delivered in 2027. A sister ship, Oceania Arietta, will follow in 2029.