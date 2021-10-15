Fincantieri Delivers Extended Star Pride Cruise Ship to Windstar Cruises

Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo has delivered the Star Pride, the third ship of the extension and modernization Star Plus Initiative project of cruise operator Windstar Cruises.

The program, worth $250 million dollars and involved the cruise ships “Star Breeze” and “Star Legend”, delivered respectively in 2020 and last May, and now “Star Pride.”

Under the extension and modernization program, Fincantieri was responsible for the installation of a new 25.6 meters mid-body section; the total renewal of the propulsion engines and diesel generators for a more environmentally responsible navigation; and extensive modernization of public areas, passenger cabins, and open decks.

Before the start of extension works the Star Pride was 134 meters long, with a tonnage of approximately 10,000 tons and a capacity of 212 passengers.

Now, after its completion, the ship has a length of approximately 160 meters, a tonnage of around 13,000 tons, and a capacity to accommodate 312 passengers on board.