Fincantieri Delivers First ‘Intelligent’ Cruise Yacht

Fincantieri has delivered Four Seasons I, the first ultra-luxury cruise yacht built for Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, a joint owner-operator of Four Seasons Yachts, at its Ancona shipyard.

The vessel is described by the Italian shipbuilder as the world’s first intelligent ultra-luxury ship and represents the first Navis Sapiens unit, based on an integrated digital architecture developed by Fincantieri Ingenium, a joint venture between Fincantieri NexTech and Accenture.

The system leverages artificial intelligence and real-time data to support safer and more efficient operations and is designed to integrate future technologies without affecting the onboard guest experience.

Four Seasons I has a gross tonnage of 34,000 and a length of 207 meters, and features 95 suites designed with an all-suite residential concept.

“Today we are delivering not just a ship, but a new paradigm for the hospitality industry. ‘Four Seasons I’ is the first Navis Sapiens: a vessel endowed with digital intelligence, capable of learning, adapting, and growing alongside its owner and guests. This milestone is the result of our commitment to innovation and our vision of a smart, sustainable, and future-oriented shipbuilding industry.

“At the same time, Four Seasons I inaugurates an unprecedented ultra-luxury yachting experience, setting a new benchmark in the extra-luxury segment, inspired by haute hôtellerie. Fincantieri thus confirms its leadership in redefining the boundaries of hospitality at sea, where technological excellence and bespoke luxury merge to offer an unparalleled experience for our clients and their guests,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri.