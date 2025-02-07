Fincantieri Delivers First of Two Low-Carbon Cruise Ships to TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises, a joint venture between German TUI Group and Royal Caribbean Cruises, has taken delivery of the first of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine gas oil (MGO) powered cruise ships Fincantieri is building for the shipowner.

With approximately 160,000 gross tons, the dual-fuel powered InTUItion-class ship forms the backbone of TUI Cruises’ new fleet.

Named Mein Schiff Relax, the ship is able to use LNG and is future-proof with the ability to utilize low-emission fuels such as bio- or e-LNG, marking a significant step towards climate-neutral cruising.

The ship features catalytic converters meeting Euro 6 standards, a generative turbine, using the residual heat from the diesel generators, as well as an electrical shore-power connection.

All this ensures almost emission-free operations while in port, about 40% of operating time, according to Fincantieri.

The ship is also equipped with a highly efficient waste treatment system capable of transforming organic materials into recyclable components through a thermal process.

Mein Schiff Relax’s sister ship, currently under construction at Fincantieri, is set for delivery in mid-2026.