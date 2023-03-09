Fincantieri Donates to Local Museum, Veterans Organization



Fincantieri Marine Repair is now serving as a Hangar Sponsor the Jacksonville Naval Museum, a role that will provide $50,000 in funding over several years to provide necessary renovations and upgrades to the Museum’s retired warship USS Orleck. Fincantieri also recently supported the Museum by providing a specialized crane and volunteering a team of its U.S. Veteran employees to help lift a historic QH-50 Drone Anti-Submarine Helicopter (DASH), weighing approximately 1,154 lbs., aboard the USS Orleck’s flight deck at no cost to the non-profit. In response to the sponsorship and ongoing support, the Jacksonville Naval Museum will dedicate its renovated hangar to the company upon completion of the work.

For the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a congressionally chartered U.S. war veterans organization, Fincantieri Marine Repair donated a dozen desktop computers with new hard drives after the non-profit experienced funding difficulties. Military Order of the Purple Heart employees are now utilizing the computers from their headquarters in Springfield, Va., to process veteran benefits, scholarships, membership applications and reports more efficiently.





