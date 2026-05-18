Fincantieri Earns National Safety Honors from SCA

Three U.S. shipyards operated by Fincantieri have been recognized by the Shipbuilders Council of America for workplace safety performance in 2025, highlighting the company’s focus on operational discipline across its U.S. shipbuilding and repair operations.

Fincantieri said its U.S. facilities at Fincantieri ACE Marine in Green Bay, Wis., Fincantieri Marine Repair in Jacksonville, Fla., and Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., received national recognition under the SCA’s annual safety awards program.

Fincantieri ACE Marine and Fincantieri Marine Repair received the SCA’s Excellence in Safety award, presented to shipyards that achieve a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) below the shipbuilding industry average.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri Marine Repair also earned the Improvement in Safety award, recognizing shipyards that reduced their TRIR by at least 10% year over year.

Fincantieri Marine Repair’s recognition marks the Jacksonville facility’s first national safety award.

Fincantieri ACE Marine also secured the Significant Safety Achievement award, placing it among only three U.S. shipyards to maintain a TRIR below 1.0 in 2025.