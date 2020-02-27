Fincantieri Launches Corvette for Qatar

The technical launch of first Doha-class air defense corvette ordered by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Muggiano (La Spezia).



The corvette Al Zubarah is named after a ruined and ancient fort located on the north western coast of the Qatar peninsula in the Al Shamal municipality, about 105 km from the Qatari capital of Doha.



The vessel, which will be delivered in 2021, is designed consistent with the RINAMIL rules, said a release by Fincantieri.



"She will be a flexible type of ship capable of fulfilling a range of tasks, from surveillance with sea rescue capabilities to being a fighting vessel, being about 107 meters long, 14.70 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 28 knots," it said.



The unit will be provided with a combined diesel and diesel plant (CODAD) and will be able to accommodate 112 persons on board.



Furthermore, the vessel will be capable of operating high-speed boats such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern. The flight deck and hangar will be sized for hosting one NH90 helicopter.