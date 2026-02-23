Fincantieri Launches First Next-Gen Offshore Patrol Vessel for Italian Navy

Fincantieri has launched the first next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) for the Italian Navy at its Riva Trigoso shipyard, marking a milestone in a four-ship program led by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, a joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo.

The vessel, named Ugolino Vivaldi, is the first of four units being built under a program assigned to Orizzonte Sistemi Navali — owned 51% by Fincantieri and 49% by Leonardo — by the Naval Armaments Directorate, part of Italy’s National Armaments Directorate.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior representatives from the Italian Navy, regional and local authorities, and executives from Fincantieri and Orizzonte Sistemi Navali. Alessandra Marsigli Cavriani served as godmother of the launch.

Measuring about 95 meters in length with a displacement of approximately 2,400 tonnes, the vessel can accommodate 93 crew members. The OPV features advanced automation and maneuverability systems designed to enable operations across a wide range of tactical scenarios and weather conditions.

Among its key innovations is an integrated naval cockpit, developed for the Italian Navy’s Multi Purpose Combat Ships (PPA) through collaboration between Fincantieri NexTech and Leonardo.

The system enables control of engines, rudders, platform systems and selected combat system functions by two operators - a pilot and co-pilot - aimed at optimising efficiency and safety.

The OPV program is intended to enhance Italy’s capabilities in maritime presence and surveillance, patrol operations, merchant traffic control, protection of sea lines of communication and exclusive economic zones, as well as countering marine pollution threats such as toxic spills.