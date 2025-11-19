Fincantieri Launches €40M Shipyard Expansion Plan

Fincantieri has finalized a multi-decade concession agreement that will reshape its operations at the Port of Ancona, enabling a major expansion and modernization of one of Italy’s most strategically important shipyards.



The agreement—signed by Central Adriatic Sea Port Authority President Vincenzo Garofalo and Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero—grants the shipbuilding group access to more than 314,000 square meters of land, waterfront, and existing infrastructure within the Ancona port complex. The concession runs through 2064, providing the long-term stability required to advance a new phase of industrial development.



Under the deal, Fincantieri will invest approximately €40 million to upgrade and expand the Ancona shipyard, with a focus on enhancing its capacity to build large, technologically advanced vessels—particularly the high-end cruise ships for which the yard has become internationally recognized.



The development plan includes modernization of production areas, updated technological systems, improved logistics, and expanded waterfront capabilities. According to the company, the goal is to transform Ancona into a next-generation center of excellence where advanced shipbuilding technologies and traditional craftsmanship converge.



CEO Folgiero called the concession “a fundamental step for the future of the Ancona shipyard,” adding that investment in the facility is directly tied to Italy’s competitiveness in the global shipbuilding sector. “We intend to turn the yard into a hub of excellence, generating value for the region and for the entire industrial supply chain,” he said.



Port Authority President Garofalo emphasized the broader economic impact, noting that Fincantieri’s long-term commitment ensures continued job creation and business opportunities across the Marche region. He highlighted the Ancona yard’s specialization in cruise ship construction as a key driver of innovation in environmental performance and passenger experience.