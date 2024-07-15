Fincantieri Launches Another Multipurpose Combat Ship for Italian Navy

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has launched the seventh multipurpose combat ship, named Domenico Millelire, at its shipyard in Genova.

This vessel is part of the renewal plan of the operational lines of the Italian Navy vessels, approved by the Government and Parliament under the aegis of OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement, the international organization for cooperation on arms).

The 143-meter vessel is a highly flexible ship with the capacity to serve multiple functions, ranging from patrol with sea rescue capacity to Civil Protection operations and, in its most highly equipped version, first line fighting vessel.

There will be indeed different configurations of combat system - starting from a ‘soft’ version for the patrol task, integrated for self-defence ability, to a ‘full’ one, equipped for a complete defense ability, according to Fincantieri.

The vessel, ready for 171 person on board, is also capable of operating high-speed vessels such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to 11 meters long through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern.

The multipurpose combat ships are built at the Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano with deliveries expected until 2026.