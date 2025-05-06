Fincantieri Marinette Marine Hosts University of Wisconsin Chancellor

Officials at Fincantieri Marinette Marine hosted University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin and members of her team on May 2 in the Marinette shipyard, 50 miles north of Green Bay.

The purpose of the visit was to update the chancellor on the international internship program Fincantieri started last year with engineering students at University of Wisconsin–Madison.

FMM’s leader, Jan Allman, was joined by Fincantieri Marine Group CEO, Marco Galbiati, and together they led the chancellor and key university officials through the newly renovated shipyard.They also gave Mnookin an overview of the many naval programs being supported by Fincantieri in Northeast Wisconsin. FMM is currently building two different types of ships for the U.S. Navy, and four additional vessels for a foreign allied navy.

Fincantieri has increased its internship programs and research efforts over the previous two years in an effort to engage engineering programs, according to Dr. Gabriele Librandi, Fincantieri Marine Group’s director of research and innovation in the United States. Librandi has created similar research projects and relationships with the University of Michigan and Virginia Tech for Fincantieri. Librandi worked with the UW-Madison’s International Academic Programs office to help engineering students land study- and work-abroad internships.

This year Fincantieri is sending four Wisconsin students to Italy for two months. Once in Italy, the students will attend an abbreviated naval engineering course at the University of Trieste and then work alongside Fincantieri engineers in Trieste for the summer.