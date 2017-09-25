Fincantieri Delivers Fourth of Eight Viking Newbuilds

The fourth of eight cruise ships Viking Ocean Cruises has ordered from Fincantieri has been delivered at the shipyard in Ancona.

Viking Sun, as its sister ships, is placed in the small cruise ship segment. With a gross tonnage of about 47,800 tons, it has 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers, with a total capacity of over 1,400 people, including the crew.

The ship has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an

The ship’s interior design team included London-based SMC Design and Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios. In addition to the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one Infinity Pool off the stern, and a Spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto.

Fincantieri said the new Viking Ocean Cruises units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems , including the “Safe return to port”. Furthermore, they feature advanced technologies for energy saving and for meeting the strictest environmental regulations with energy-efficient engines and an exhaust gas cleaning system.

The first of the series, Viking Star, has been built at the shipyard in Marghera and delivered in 2015. The second and the third, Viking Sea and Viking Sky, took the sea from the shipyard in Ancona in 2016 and 2017. The last four units will be delivered respectively in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.