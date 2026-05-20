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Friday, May 22, 2026

GO Searcher Multi-Purpose Vessel Returns to Guice Offshore Fleet

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 20, 2026

© Guice Offshore

© Guice Offshore

Guice Offshore, a leader in the offshore maritime mini supply vessel specialty market, announced the return of GO Searcher to its fleet, bringing the total number of Guice Offshore-owned vessels to 19.

The GO Searcher, which has played a role in pioneering aerospace operations since 2014, is a 170-ft. multi-purpose DP1 vessel featuring a helipad. She is dually certified Subchapter L&I, as well as approved for full international operations.

Currently outfitted to support aerospace recovery programs, military and government missions, and complex commercial projects, the GO Searcher also offers a large man-rated stern A-frame for aerospace and rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) launch/recovery, an integrated rail transfer system, heavy-duty winches, a covered recovery work area, and ample accommodations.

GO Searcher will be available for charter from Guice Offshore in late Summer 2026.

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