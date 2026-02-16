Fincantieri Receives Order for Three Cruise Ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Fincantieri announced the acquisition of an order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the construction of three next-generation cruise ships. The value of this agreement, subject to financing and other typical terms and conditions, is considered very important.

The three vessels will be built for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, each as a sister ship to the most recent newbuilds built by Fincantieri for their respective brands. All units will be constructed at Fincantieri’s Italian shipyards, with deliveries scheduled between 2036 and 2037. These ships will embody technological innovation, comfort, and will include environmental sustainability features.

The new ship for Norwegian Cruise Line will have a gross tonnage of approximately 227,000 tons and with over 5,000 berths. The vessel for Regent Seven Seas Cruises will have a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and around 822 berths. The ship for Oceania Cruises will feature a gross tonnage of 86,000 tons and capacity for approximately 1,390 berths.