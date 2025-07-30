Fincantieri Reports Record €57.7B Shipbuilding Backlog

Fincantieri reported a sharp rise in first-half 2025 results, with growth across all segments and a record order backlog that solidifies its position as one of the world’s leading shipbuilders.



Revenues reached €4.58 billion, up 24% from the same period in 2024, while EBITDA surged 45% to €311 million, lifting the margin to 6.8%. The company swung to a net profit of €35 million, compared to a loss of €27 million in the first half of 2024.



New orders totaled €14.7 billion, nearly doubling last year’s intake, and bringing the total order book to a record €57.7 billion, including 100 ships scheduled for delivery through 2036. The backlog stands at €41.9 billion, up 35% from year-end 2024.



CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said the results reflect “operational and financial discipline implemented over the past three years” and “a solid base for future growth.”



Fincantieri also reduced its leverage ratio to 2.7x, achieving its 2027 target ahead of schedule, and reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance of about €9 billion with an EBITDA margin above 7%.



The company delivered 13 ships across eight shipyards during the first half and continues to expand its portfolio in cruise, naval, and specialized vessels, underscoring strong global demand for its shipbuilding expertise.



