Fincantieri Signs Cyber Resilience Contract with Italian Navy

Fincantieri has signed new contracts with the Italian Navy to enhance the cyber resilience of modern naval units, strengthening protection against cyber threats to onboard systems and mission security.

The contracts, signed through e-phors, a subsidiary of Fincantieri NexTech, cover the deployment of an integrated solution designed to monitor and counter cyber threats targeting ships’ onboard Ship Management System networks. The program is aimed at reinforcing platform protection and supporting the security of naval operations.

The technology developed by e-phors is tailored for the digital ecosystem of defense vessels and provides crews with advanced tools to support tactical decision-making during cyber incidents.

The systems add an additional defensive layer in an increasingly hybrid warfare environment and form part of a cyber-strengthening process already underway within the Italian Navy, including on Bergamini-class frigates.

Fincantieri said cybersecurity is a strategic priority within its broader digitalization and innovation efforts, with the group positioning itself as a long-term partner to the Italian Navy in protecting critical infrastructure and naval platforms through advanced technologies.

“The contracts we are announcing today consolidate Fincantieri's role as a strategic partner of the Italian Navy in the field of cyber security and confirm the Group's leadership in the cyber protection of naval platforms. Our ongoing commitment to innovation and digital security allows us to provide advanced, cutting-edge solutions on the international scene, ensuring the highest standards of protection and reliability for Navy units in response to the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.