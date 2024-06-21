Fincantieri Signs Shipbuilding Contracts with Viking for Two New Cruise Ships

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has signed contracts with shipowner Viking for the construction of two new cruise ships.

Under the shipbuilding contracts, worth between $500 million and $1.07 billion, the cruise ships will be delivered in 2028 and 2029.

The new ships will be built according to the latest environmental rules and navigation regulations and will be equipped with the most modern safety systems.

The vessels will boast all innovations made available by the ongoing cooperation between Fincantieri and Viking for the development of eco-friendly fuels and of sustainable zero- emission power generation systems.

The newbuildings will be placed in the small cruise ship segment, the gross tonnage is about 54,300 tons and they will accommodate 998 passengers on board in 499 cabins.

The collaboration between Fincantieri and Viking, dating back to 2012, has resulted in the construction of a total of 20 vessels together with the latest order, including the two purpose-built expedition units of the subsidiary Vard.

“This order further cements our relationship with Viking and establishes Fincantieri as the partner of choice for ship owners looking to build vessels fit for both current and future energy sources. Together, Fincantieri and Viking are leading the shipping industry in the path to net zero.

“With this contract, Fincantieri confirms its strong order pipeline and its reputation as a long-term partner of excellence within the cruise sector, as stated in our 2023-27 Industrial Plan,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri.