Fincantieri Taps Somec for Glass Enclosures on Nine Cruise Ships in Order Worth $121,8M

Italian company Somec has secured new orders worth 100 million euros (~$121,8 million) from Fincantieri to equip nine newbuild cruise ships.

The contract, secured by Somec's Seascape division – Marine Glazing and Marine Public Area segment - is for turn-key glass enclosures and public areas projects in the Italian shipyards of Marghera, Monfalcone, and Ancona for nine new-build ships to be delivered between 2022 and 2028. The contract includes additional options worth 40 million euros (~$48,7 million)

"Once again, Somec has been chosen for its ability to manage complex projects as full-solutions-provider in the manufacturing and installation of glass [enclosures], public and catering areas. Commercial and management synergies among the group’s companies make the Somec group the ideal partner for the shipyard," Somec said.

"Considering the new order, the Group order intake in 2021 sums up to an amount of over 158 million euro from the beginning of the year," Somec said.

"The new orders from Fincantieri are a source of pride, enthusiasm, and confidence at the same time. They demonstrate the restart of the cruise industry in which Somec can play a leading role with its unique and state-of-the-art solutions. - Oscar Marchetto, Chairman of Somec S.p.A said.

"After a difficult phase, the cruise industry has proved significant resilience; its growth potential has now restarted with the renewal of the fleet of new generation vessels, more comfortable and sustainable. I’m confident that the boost of this new start will not fade in a short time and will last in the future. I’m, as well, convinced that Somec is well-positioned to be a leading player of this future growth.”