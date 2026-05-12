NZ Marine Signals Cautious Confidence Amid Economic Pressures

The new executive director of the New Zealand Marine Industry Association (NZ Marine) says that the inherent strengths of the marine industry can help it navigate fuel pressures and challenging economic conditions.

Former Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie was named the new executive director of the NZ Marine Industry Association by its board in late April.

“New Zealand’s marine industry is resilient, but like other sectors, grappling with rising fuel costs and weakened consumer demand,” he says.

“But there are positives that will support us as we recover. Kiwis love getting on the water. 40% of us participate in boating each year. We have a strong domestic market.”

“We also have a favorable exchange rate and a well-deserved reputation around the globe for quality, innovation and performance.”

“Perhaps most importantly we can offer a marine environment of exceptional beauty. New Zealand is a sought-after destination for cruising and superyachts. Boat owners know that during a season in New Zealand they can experience some of the best sailing in the world while making use of our maintenance facilities to service or refit their boats.”

Gillespie brings extensive maritime leadership experience to the role, having led Coastguard New Zealand through a period of growth and increasing operational demand from 2015-2025 and served in the Royal Navy for 13 years. Gillespie also brings a wealth of experience in financial and change management from a career in the banking sector.

In his first weeks in the role he is taking the pulse of the industry and will be making the most of the opportunity to meet industry leaders and businesses at this weekend’s Hutchwilco Boat Show.

“Right now we are focused on supporting our members to weather this storm and preparing to make the most of improved conditions when they arrive.”

The New Zealand marine industry spans recreational and commercial boat design, manufacture and maintenance, marine electronics, marina and boatyard operators and related marine service providers.

As one of New Zealand’s largest specialized manufacturing sectors, it generates approximately $3 billion in sales, $800 million annually in exports and employs 8,000 people across New Zealand. NZ Marine itself represents more than 500 industry members.



