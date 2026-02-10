Fincantieri Unit WASS Wins $237M Saudi Navy Torpedo Contract

Fincantieri said its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems has secured a contract worth more than $237 million euros to supply MU90 lightweight torpedoes to the Royal Saudi Naval Force.

The agreement, awarded by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense, represents the largest contract in WASS’s 150-year history and includes the supply of torpedoes and associated logistics support services.

Deliveries are scheduled between 2029 and 2030 and will be managed from WASS’s facility in Livorno, Italy.

The MU90 torpedo, designed for anti-submarine warfare operations, is currently in service with the navies of Italy and more than 10 other countries and can be deployed from surface vessels and aircraft.

“This contract represents a milestone for WASS and for the entire Fincantieri Group. It confirms the technological excellence and reliability of our underwater systems, as well as our ability to operate as a trusted partner in highly strategic and complex defense programs,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri.

The contract marks WASS’s first direct agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Defense and follows the establishment of Fincantieri Arabia for Naval Services in Riyadh in 2024, part of the group’s broader expansion in the country.