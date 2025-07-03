Fincantieri’s US Subsidiary Names New CEO

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), the U.S. subsidiary of Fincantieri, has appointed George A. Moutafis as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The leadership transition of the U.S. company of the group led by CEO and General Manager Pierroberto Folgiero comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. shipbuilding industry, as the new U.S. administration places renewed strategic emphasis on strengthening domestic naval capabilities.

In this context, Fincantieri reinforces its long-term commitment to the United States by appointing a seasoned U.S. executive with deep expertise in defense, naval manufacturing, and international industrial transformation.

George Moutafis brings over 25 years of executive experience across strategic planning, program management, and industrial restructuring, with a distinguished track record in both the public and private sectors. His background includes leadership roles in major defense and manufacturing organizations, most recently as Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Beretta USA Corp.

He also previously held leadership roles within FMG, contributing to innovation and program execution in support of U.S. Navy platforms.

Fincantieri has been present in the United States for over 15 years, with a solid industrial footprint that includes four shipyards and a workforce of approximately 3,000 people.