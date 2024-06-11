Finland's Icebreaking Season Draws to a Close

Finland's 2023–2024 icebreaking season concluded on May 31, as Arctia icebreaker Otso returned to base in Helsinki.

Finnish state-owned Arctia operates a fleet of vessels that provide icebreaking services for the Finnish Transport Agency during winter, clearing frozen shipping lanes and freeing any vessels that get stuck in the ice.

Due to an exceptionally cold early winter that quickly lowered surface water temperatures, the icebreaking season began earlier than usual, starting in November for the first time since 2010. The first icebreaker to go into operation was Kontio as early as November 23.

By the end of January, Arctia's entire fleet was at sea. On the Bay of Bothnia, merchant shipping was assisted by the icebreakers Otso, Kontio, Urho, Sisu and Polaris. On the Gulf of Finland, icebreaking services were provided by Voima, Fennica and Nordica.

The ice sheet reached its maximum area of 135,000 km² on February 12. Ice was driven by winds into the Bay of Bothnia, forming walls of ice that made it difficult to navigate. Ice conditions were very challenging, and at times, almost all merchant vessels in the Kemi, Tornio and Oulu area needed towing assistance from icebreakers.

Arctia said its icebreakers clocked a total of 921 operating days. Assistance was provided a total of 2,067 times and up to 20% of the ships (422) had to be towed. The total mileage accumulated in the season was 78,635 nm. The average waiting time for merchant vessels, including the icebreakers, was 6.4 hours, while 95.8% of the ships entered ports without having to wait.