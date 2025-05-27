Finnish Ferry Refit with ABB Propulsion Drive

The passenger ferry M/S Suomenlinna II has become the first ship to be retrofitted with ABB’s new-generation ACS880LC drive. The drive technology will enhance vessel efficiency and help to secure smooth and reliable operations for many years to come.

As one of three ferries operated by Helsinki City Transport subsidiary Suomenlinnan Liikenne Oy, the 33.8-meter-long Suomenlinna II serves the Market Square–Suomenlinna route year-round. An integral part of the Helsinki public transport system, the 395-passenger capacity ferry makes multiple daily crossings between the city and the Suomenlinna sea fortress. Located on the coast of Helsinki, the fortress is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a popular tourist attraction and a district with around 850 inhabitants.

Built in 2004, the 329-gross-ton vessel was equipped with an ACS600 drive system, which had become obsolete. However, its existing cabinets, busbars, and cables were suitable for repurposing, therefore helping to preserve resources. Instead of replacing the full system, ABB delivered a module-based retrofit, only replacing components as necessary. This transitioned the outdated onboard drives to ACS880LC with minimal impact on the ferry’s operating schedule. ABB will also supply the ferry with service support throughout the product lifecycle.