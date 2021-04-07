Finnish Patrol Boat to Test Bio LNG Fuel

The Finnish Border Guard is testing bio liquefied natural gas (LNG) as fuel for a coastguard patrol vessel in an effort to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, thereby lessening the impact on global warming.

The 96 meter long vessel Turva is fitted with Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines and has been supported with a Wärtsilä maintenance agreement since its launch in 2014. The Bio LNG fuel is supplied by Gasum, a Finnish state-owned biogas refiner.

Bio LNG is a 100% renewable fuel that can reduce CO2 emissions over its lifecycle by up to 90% compared to conventional fuel. It emits no particulate matter (PM), and close to zero nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulphur oxides (SOx).

After close evaluation of specifications provided by Gasum, Wärtsilä siad it is confident that bio LNG fuel represents a viable choice for the multi-fuel capability of its engines. Following this evaluation, the Finnish Border Guard opted to proceed with the testing program.

“The strategy for the Border Guard’s fleet of patrol vessels is to switch to environmentally sustainable fuels wherever possible. Testing the bio LNG in the Turva is an important step forward in fulfilling this strategy,” said Commander Marko Aheristo from the Finnish Border Guard.

Juha Kytölä, R&D and Engineering, Wärtsilä Marine Power, said, “Wärtsilä is investing heavily in the development of technology for alternative clean fuels that can drive decarbonization throughout the shipping industry. We have developed our engine technology to be compatible with the use of such fuels. LNG is already broadly accepted as a viable marine fuel, and we see bio LNG as a natural next step. We are, therefore, extremely supportive of this testing program.”