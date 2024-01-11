Finnlines Names Kallio-Mannila Head of Group Sales, Customer Service and Marketing

Merja Kallio-Mannila has been appointed as Head of Group Sales, Customer Service and Marketing as of January 1, 2024. Kallio-Mannila also continues as the Head of Sales and Customer Service Finland.

Kallio-Mannila has been a member of Finnlines’ Executive Committee since January 2022. She joined Finnlines in 2001 and has since then held several key management positions, most recently as a Deputy Head of Group Sales, Customer Service and Marketing. She succeeds Staffan Herlin, who served Finnlines for 40 years and retired at the end of 2023.

“I am pleased that Merja has been nominated as the Head of Group Sales, Customer Service and Marketing. Merja’s strong customer engagement, long and extensive experience, both within the company and the shipping industry, is highly valuable. We wish her all the success in her new position,” said Tom Pippingsköld, President and CEO of Finnlines.