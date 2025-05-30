Finnøy to Supply Propulsion System for Wilson’s Cargo Vessels

Finnøy Gear & Propeller has signed a contract to deliver complete propulsion systems for a new series of eight cargo vessels being built for the Norwegian shipping company Wilson.

The vessels will be constructed at Udupi Cochin Shipyard in India and are based on a design from the Dutch company Conoship International. The project marks an important collaboration between Norwegian maritime technology, European ship design, and Asian shipbuilding resources.

Finnøy's delivery includes a ‘twin in – single out’ 2G42-60F gearbox system, P78 controllable pitch propeller systems with a 3.6-meter nozzle, and the fifth generation of their remote-control system.

Equipment will be delivered over a three-year period from 2025 to 2027.

In addition to Finnøy’s delivery, Norwegian Electric Systems has been chosen as the system integrator for the vessels. Together, the project represents a robust value chain with Norwegian technology and expertise at its core. The comprehensive solution contributes to increased energy efficiency, reduced maintenance needs, and readiness for future environmental requirements.

“That a company like Wilson chooses to invest in Norwegian technology and production for this project is a clear recognition of the quality and reliability found in the product lines developed at Finnøy. Especially in a market characterized by intense competition and rapid technological development, it is crucial to offer reliable, cost-effective, and future-oriented solutions,” said Nils Erling Finnøy, CEO of Finnøy.