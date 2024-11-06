First Damen Shrimp Trawler 2607 Completes Sea Trials

New vessel’s performance exceeds efficiency expectations, says Damen.



Recently, the first in series Damen Shrimp Trawler 2607 successfully completed its sea trials in the Port of Hamriya, UAE. Damen has designed the new vessel for the next generation of (sub) tropical shrimp fishing. The design aims at the provision of a straightforward, no-nonsense platform, easy to operate and with minimal maintenance requirements. The Shrimp Trawler 2607 has an extremely low fuel consumption resulting in lower fuel costs and reduced emissions.



Damen set about the development of the Shrimp Trawler as a solution for the growing market interest in fuel efficient vessels. Damen is specialised in the designing of high-pull vessels with limited propulsion power, and therefore, lower fuel consumption. Other examples of this include the recently delivered beam trawlers for Belgium and famous Damen Tugs. For those vessels, as with the Shrimp Trawler 2607, Damen applied CFD technology for optimisation.



This has resulted in a larger propeller diameter, and a high catch nozzle, applied together with a streamlined balance rudder and skeg to reduce fuel consumption. The result, says Sales Manager at Damen Maaskant Pieter Louwe van Slooten, is a significant reduction in fuel consumption.



“Before we began with the construction of this vessel, we undertook a considerable amount of research to ensure optimal fuel efficiency, while securing the power necessary for trawling operations.



“The effects were clearly visible during sea trials, when the vessel surpassed our expectations. Compared to similar vessels currently operating in the market, the Shrimp Trawler demonstrated fuel savings of between 20 and 25% – representing a significant reduction in operating costs. This is the result of the great efforts and commitment of the team behind the vessel, who can be justifiably proud of a job well done.”



Future-proof solution

As well as having a positive impact on the vessel’s OPEX, the fuel efficiency also means a considerable reduction in emissions. This ensures the Shrimp Trawler’s suitability for use as maritime operations become increasingly sustainable around the world.



The vessel’s efficient profile goes beyond low levels of fuel consumption. The design of the Shrimp Trawler is deliberately straightforward, ensuring extreme user-friendliness, as well as reliability and minimal maintenance requirements. While simple where required, the vessel nonetheless features state-of-the-art shrimp freezing and storage facilities to ensure a high quality catch.



Further developments

Other changes on this vessel compared to its predecessors, have been made by positioning the engine room aft of the fish hold, thus shortening the propulsion line, without the shaft having to pass underneath the fish hold. The fish hold itself is located now under the deckhouse with a positive influence on trim of the vessel in different loading conditions. Processing and freezing of the shrimps now takes place on the aft side of the deckhouse, directly above the entrance of the fish hold, for better logistics. On the existing vessels the plate freezer is located on the aft side of the working deck.



Safe and sturdy

Another feature of the vessel is its high levels of safety and comfort.



“The sturdiness of the vessel was also very clear to see during the trials. Ensuring safety onboard our vessels is one of the main priorities for Damen. The Shrimp Trawler also applies a lot of high quality, modern furniture and components to ensure comfort – after all, people working on the vessel are going to be spending weeks at a time on board.”



The Shrimp Trawler 2607 is designed for operation in (sub) tropical environments. Its design is flexible, allowing for the vessel to conduct various different fishing methods in addition to shrimp trawling.



Based on Damen’s practice of building vessels in series, the first Shrimp Trawler 2607 is available with a short delivery time.



“Our philosophy is the construction of proven, standard vessels for stock, offering our clients rapid access to a reliable solution. Following the successful conclusion of sea trials, the vessel can be ready for delivery, following client specific adaptations, within a few months,” says Pieter Louwe.



Global availability

The Damen philosophy of shipbuilding also means that the vessel can be constructed anywhere in the world. “As well as our own international network of shipyards, we can also support the construction of vessels such as the Shrimp Trawler 2607 at non-Damen yards via the Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC). With this successful initiative, we not only widen access to our vessel, but help to build sustainable shipbuilding industries around the world.“



