First Force Supply Ship Delivered to French Navy

During a ceremony organized on July 18, 2023 in Toulon, its home port, the Jacques Chevallier, the first of the four force supply vessels (BRF) of the "Logistics Fleet" program (FlotLog), was received by the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) for delivery to the French Navy.

Launched in 2019 and built in Saint-Nazaire by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group, the Jacques Chevallier returned to its home port of Toulon in March 2023 to carry out a sea trial campaign dedicated to the refueling system at sea and the combat and communication system.

The building has successfully completed a first phase of sea trials and is now joining the French Navy's naval action force.

The final assembly of the second BRF, Jacques Stosskopf, will begin in Saint-Nazaire at the start of 2024, for delivery in 2025.

With a greater cargo and fuel carrying capacity than their predecessors, but also better tactical capabilities, the BRFs are intended to replace current tankers and will support the carrier battle group, articulated around the aircraft carrier, and the naval action groups.

The BRF Jacques Chevallier is the first of a series of four ships in the FlotLog program, the order of which was notified in January 2019 to the Momentary Group of Companies formed by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group. The FlotLog program is piloted by the DGA, in cooperation with Italy, under a contract with the Joint Armament Cooperation Organization (OCCAR).

In the partnership, Chantiers de l’Atlantique is responsible for all of the design and construction of the four vessels and is responsible for the integration and assembly of on-board systems. Naval Group is responsible for designing, developing, integrating and maintaining operational the ship's military systems, including the combat system and the systems contributing to the reception capacity of aircraft and the loading of ammunition.

Technical characteristics: Displacement at full load: 31,000 tonnes Overall length: 194 m Overall width: 27.60 m Accommodation: 200 people, including 140 crew members and 60 passengers Fuel carrying capacity: 13,000 Total installed power: 24 MW







Photo Credit: Iannis Giakoumopoulos - REA - Naval Group