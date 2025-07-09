First Order for Everllence 175D Dual-Fuel Methanol Engine

Everllence has announced the first order for its 175DF-M (dual-fuel methanol) engine for a superyacht currently under construction by an undisclosed European shipyard.

Everllence’s scope of supply covers 2 × 12V175DF-M and 1 × 16V175DF-M variable-speed yacht gensets, including methanol fuel-supply systems. Delivery is scheduled for July 2027.

The company reports that many customers from the ferry, cruise, offshore, tug, superyacht and governmental segments have shown a strong interest in the 175DF-M engine since it began development in 2023.

Everllence has already been working with several customers on concrete vessel concepts – both on newbuilds that are methanol-capable on delivery and on methanol-ready concepts that allow future conversion of current ship designs via a retrofit scenario.

In keeping with the company’s development and market introduction of two-stroke and four-stroke medium-speed dual-fuel methanol engines, Everllence began the development of the high-speed 175DF-M engine in 2023, expanding its future-fuel four-stroke portfolio even further. Based on computational simulations and the optimisation of the combustion process on the test bed, the 175DF-M is expected to achieve never-before-seen methanol-shares in combination with a high power-density and high fuel-efficiency.



