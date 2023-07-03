First Test of Ammonia Fuel Cell System a Success

Norway-based Alma Clean Power announced it has successfully tested the world's first 6 kW direct ammonia fuel cell system.

Alma Clean Power is working to develop modularized Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) systems for applications in the ocean space, and it says the the 6-kW unit is the first building block of a complete 100-kW SOFC module. The test validates the company’s design of a direct ammonia fuel cell (DAFC) system, delivering electrical efficiency of 61-67%.

“I am very proud of the Alma team and their remarkable achievements in just over a year of system development. To our knowledge, this is the highest power output ever demonstrated with direct ammonia solid oxide fuel cells,” said Bernt Skeie, CEO in Alma Clean Power.

Alma’s technology enables direct feeding of ammonia into the fuel cell system, bypassing the need for any energy intensive pre-treatment that converts the fuel into hydrogen prior to electricity production.

Green ammonia, produced by electrolysis powered by renewables, is a carbon-free fuel with great potential to decarbonize the maritime industries.

“It’s rewarding to see the system operate with stable operation and consistent electricity generation. To gain knowledge and fine-tune the setup, testing will continue throughout the summer. After that, we will proceed with the assembly and testing of a complete 100-kW module which will serve as the foundation for larger ship installations,” said Rune Tveit, Project Manager.

Alma said its SOFC system is currently operating seamlessly 24/7 and is monitored remotely with a sophisticated safety and control system. The SOFC modules are combustion-free with no rotating parts. They are designed to operate autonomously without any maintenance need for long intervals.