Friday, May 26, 2017

Bulk Carrier Rescues Fishermen off Peru

May 26, 2017

Photo: NYK Line

The commercial bulk carrier Global Vega rescued seven fishermen in distress on May 21 off the coast of Peru.

 
While Global Vega was sailing from the port of Acajutla, El Salvador, to the port of Callao, Peru, the vessel came upon a fishing boat having engine trouble. Food and fresh water were provided to the fishermen and their boat was moored to Global Vega. Afterward, the fishermen and their boat were safely delivered to the Peruvian Coast Guard. 
 
Global Vega is a bulk carrier operated by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of NYK Line.
 
Global Vega
Captain: Arturo F. Ignacio (Filipino)
Flag: Panama
Crew: 22 seafarers 
Gross Tonnage: 32,370 tons
Type of Vessel: Bulk Carrier
Ship owner: NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd.
Ship-management: NYK Shipmanagement Pte Ltd.
 
