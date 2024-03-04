Fjord1 Orders Autonomous Zero-emission Ferries

Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 has ordered a series of four autonomous zero-emission ferries to operate the Lavik-Oppedal crossing on the northwest coast of Norway.

The newbuilds were designed by Norway-based HAV Design and will be built by Tersan Shipyard in Turkey.

According to HAV Design, which will deliver ship design and an engineering package for all four vessels, said the design is based on a future-oriented operating concept developed alongside Fjord1. The ferries will be able to operate with autonomous navigation and a high degree of automation of vessel functions that replace manual operations on board.

“When these four ferries have been delivered, HAV Design will have designed 18 electrical ferries for Fjord1. While this is a notable number, the environmental and technological profile for these four newbuild ferries represent a major step into the future. Being allowed to design and develop such highly innovative ferries is a proud moment for everyone at HAV Design,” says Jan Magne Goksøyr, vice president sales at HAV Design.

Lavik–Oppedal is a ferry route that crosses the Sognefjord, on the northwest coast of Norway, from Lavik in Høyanger municipality to Ytre Oppedal in Gulen municipality. The ferry crossing takes 20 minutes, and the route is 5.6 kilometers long. The four ferries will operate the route from September 1, 2026 onward.

“Shipping, including passenger transport, needs to become greener. Electrification and automation are two enablers for a smaller environmental footprint from vessels. Our role is to guide the shipping industry through the green shift, while at the same time increasing our customers’ competitiveness and value creation. This contract proves that we have the tools at hand to achieve this,” adds Jan Magne Goksøyr.