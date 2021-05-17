Flex LNG Bags 3-year Charter for Flex Constellation LNG Carrier

Flex LNG has secured a charter deal with a minimum firm period of three years on a prompt basis for the LNG carrier Flex Constellation, with an unnamed client.

Flex LNG said the charter was a leading trading house which has the option to extend the period by up to three more years.

Flex Constellation is a 173,400 cbm LNG Carrier delivered from DSME to Flex LNG in 2019. The LNG carrier is fitted with MEGI propulsion system and Partial Reliqufaction System (PRS).

Øystein M Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management AS, said: "We are pleased to announce another attractive time charter with a leading LNG player for one of our existing ships.

"This is very much in line with our communicated strategy of securing attractive term charters to improve our earnings visibility. With the improved freight market for LNG we think the timing now is right to execute on this strategy."

The Oslo-listed company which owns a fleet of 13 LNG carriers did not share the financial details of the charter deal.