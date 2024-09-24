Floating Dock Set to Position Takoradi as Ship Repair Hub

Specialist provider of offshore support services, Interocean Marine Services is supporting a floating dock ship project at the port of Takoradi in Ghana, Africa.

Interocean is working in partnership with Prime Meridian Docks Ghana to build and operate the dock, and the project has already secured full financial backing of $137 million.

When finished, it will feature a 13,500-tonne lift capacity floating dry dock, 18,000 square meters of reclaimed land, a 200-meter jetty, modern workshops, offices, and an array of heavy marine equipment.

The aim is to provide world-class ship repair and maintenance services to vessels trading in the Gulf of Guinea, positioning Takoradi as a strategic hub for maritime operations in the region.

One of the key advantages of this facility is its ability to boost intra-African trade and strengthen regional economic growth. The project is expected to play a vital role in retaining foreign currency that would have otherwise been lost to overseas shipyards by providing local alternatives for ship repair.

In addition to enhancing local industry, the project aligns with the broader goal of fostering economic integration across Africa. By offering essential services within the continent, the facility will also contribute to reducing downtime and operational costs for shipowners in the Gulf of Guinea region.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Interocean operates a global network with offices in the UK (Aberdeen and Middlesbrough), Norway (Stavanger, Kristiansand and Oslo), Canada (St. Johns), Ghana (Takoradi), Angola (Luanda) and UAE (Dubai). The company provides a comprehensive range of services to the offshore oil and gas, marine, and renewable sectors including planning, design and installation and operational maintenance.



