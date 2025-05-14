Flying Fish Welcomes Investment From CPAC Systems

Flying Fish Maritime Innovations B.V., a Dutch pioneer in digital maritime technology and advice, announced a minority investment from CPAC Systems AB, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group, on May 7, 2025.

CPAC Systems (Sweden) is specialized in developing advanced control and automation systems for marine, construction and commercial vehicle industries. For the Flying Fish team, this step marks the beginning of a broader strategic partnership aimed at accelerating sales growth, product innovation, industrialization, and team development.

Founded in Delft in 2018, Flying Fish has built a reputation through its integrated software and hardware solutions. Its offerings range from advanced fleet management algorithms for shared waterborne mobility to a modular electric driveline and plug-and-play hydrofoil technology—all designed for sustainability and operational efficiency.