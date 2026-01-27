FMC Launches Investigation of Ocean Common Carriers’ Practices on Chassis Usage

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC or Commission) launched an investigation related to possible non-compliance of the Shipping Act by ocean common carriers that may be unjustly and unreasonably restricting motor carriers (truckers) and shippers in their choice of chassis providers.

The Commission seeks to determine whether ocean common carriers are using practices that directly or indirectly deprive truckers and shippers from negotiating and dealing with chassis providers. Any practices, whether through ocean common carrier association rules, service contracts, or other means, which unjustly or unreasonably restrict truckers and shippers from dealing with chassis providers may violate section 41102(c) of the Shipping Act.

The Commission seeks information from shippers, motor carriers, other transportation service providers, and the public identifying restrictions, practices, or tactics of any kind imposed by ocean common carriers on chassis provider selections or negotiations for chassis usage.

For more information about how to comment, please visit the Federal Register notice at: Investigation Into Ocean Common Carriers’ Practices and Restrictions on Chassis Usage. Public comments must be submitted on or before March 27, 2026. Commenters requesting that all or a portion of their comment remain confidential should contact David Eng, Secretary of the Federal Maritime Commission at [email protected].

The Commission conducts this non-adjudicatory investigation pursuant to its oversight authority of ocean common carriers’ operations and dealings with shippers under service contracts. 46 U.S.C. §§ 41102(c), 41104(a). The Shipping Act prohibits ocean common carriers from refusing cargo space accommodations when available or resorting to “other unfair or unjustly discriminatory methods.” 46 U.S.C. § 41104(a)(3).

The Commission’s General Counsel is leading this investigation.