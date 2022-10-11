FMD to Provide Engines for LPD 32

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has been awarded a purchase order by Huntington Ingalls Industries to build and deliver four main propulsion diesel engines featuring common rail technology to power the U.S. Navy’s newest Landing Platform/Dock (LPD) ship, LPD 32.

According to FMD, its common rail system technology maximizes performance through enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

“For many decades, the engineers and entrepreneurs who built Fairbanks Morse Defense have been proving the quality of our engines while improving real-world results,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “Today, the U.S. fleet and its allies rely on our onboard solutions for global technical support to maximize mission confidence, which is why we remain as committed as ever to designing, developing and delivering the best naval power and propulsion systems on the planet.”

FMD previously provided engines with common rail technology for LPD 30 and LPD 31.