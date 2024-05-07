FMD to Supply Retrofit Kits for US Navy Warship Engine Upgrades

Fairbanks Morse Defense announced it has received a purchase order from Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of America's largest shipbuilder, HII, to deliver an FM PC2.5 STC common rail technology retrofit kit, which will upgrade existing PC2.5 STC engines currently installed on the U.S. Navy's U.S. Navy San Antonio-class landing platform dock (LPD) ships.

According to FMD, its common rail fuel injection technology maximizes performance through enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The high-pressure rail electronic fuel injection system can lead to around 5.5% in fuel savings through improved fuel atomization with more complete and efficient combustion, the manufacturer said.

FMD said it has already integrated common rail (CR) technology on engines that have been delivered to Ingalls Shipbuilding for the construction of multiple amphibious ships, including USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), USS Harrisburg (LPD 30) and USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31). The four engines being assembled for the future LPD-32 will also include common rail technology.

"Fairbanks Morse Defense greatly values the trust that the U.S. Navy has placed in our power and propulsion systems, which is why our teams are continually working to deliver solutions that enhance performance and align with the Navy's cost and sustainability goals," said FMD CEO George Whittier. "We've already demonstrated the success of our common rail technology through sea trials for LPD 29, and we look forward to working with Ingalls Shipbuilding to retrofit the engines installed on LPD 17 through LPD 28 ships."