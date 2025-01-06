FMD’s Hunt Valve Wins $96M in POs for Submarine Valves

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), announced that its Hunt Valve operation has been awarded purchase orders totaling $96 million to provide valves in support of the construction of 12 new Virginia-class and five Columbia-class submarines. This includes ship service ball valves and forged high-pressure system valves.

The contract makes Fairbanks Morse Defense among the largest suppliers to these submarine programs. It also guarantees Hunt Valve work for the next 5+ years, enabling the company to make workforce, machinery, tools, and inventory investments that strengthen its commitment to the U.S. Navy.

“This long-lead contract signals that the U.S. Navy is listening to industry challenges and actively collaborating to find solutions that strengthen our ability to serve,” said Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO George Whittier. “As a key defender of our nation's freedom of the seas, the Navy’s silent service relies on top performance. Fairbanks Morse Defense remains committed to providing the essential components that help our fleet operate at its best.”

The Columbia-class submarines are widely considered to be among the Department of Defense’s highest priorities as they are designed to replace the existing Ohio-class submarines that will be decommissioned in the coming years. At 580 feet long, these next-generation ballistic missile submarines are the largest ever built by the U.S. Navy. The submarine’s propulsion system converts nuclear energy directly into electrical power, making the Columbia-class boats the quietest and stealthiest ever built.

The USS District of Columbia (SSBN-826) lead boat is projected for delivery in October 2028 and is expected to enter operation in 2031. A total of 12 planned Columbia-class submarines will be constructed by General Dynamics Electric Boat.

The Virginia-class nuclear powered fast attack submarines are built by General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding. Two of the Virginia-class submarines are procured through Block V funding, and the remaining 10 are funded through the recently issued Block VI award.

Designed to replace the Los Angeles-class attack submarines, the Virginia-class boats offer improved acoustic and stealth capabilities with a control system that facilitates shallow-water operations, a lock-out divers chamber for inserting special operators ashore, and improved capabilities to launch land-attack munitions. They also provide increased firepower capabilities with the Virginia Payload Module, an 84-foot section in the middle of the submarine to hold four large-diameter payload tubes carrying up to seven Tomahawk missiles.



