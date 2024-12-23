Inside Fairbanks Morse with CEO George Whittier

You would be hard pressed to find a corporate leader more passionate about the company they lead; more dedicated to the customer they serve. In this case it’s George Whittier, CEO, Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) and the U.S. Navy. Upon his return less than five years ago, Whittier has driven FMD to the top of the U.S. Navy supply heap, with a string of strategic acquisitions. Whittier discusses with Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast, FMD’s rich history and promising future in helping the U.S. Navy rebuild its strategic edge globally with a strengthened manufacturing base.