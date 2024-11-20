Foreign Fishing Vessels Interdicted in Australian Waters

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has successfully detected and interdicted 14 foreign fishing vessels, with a total of 112 crew onboard, in northern Australian waters.

Operations were conducted between November 14 and 18, and the interdictions resulted in an apprehension and the seizure of catch and a variety of fishing and fishing-related equipment including:

• 550 kilograms of sea cucumber (worth up to AUD$55,000)

• 200 kilograms of fish (a combination of dried and fresh product)

• 2,500 kilograms of salt (used to process and preserve catch)

• equipment used during illegal fishing activities including air compressors and regulators, hand lines, reef shoes, long lines and hand lines, spear guns, fishing nets, and other equipment.

The combination of apprehensions, controlled and regulated vessel destructions, and removal of expensive equipment is aimed at providing a strong deterrent against future ventures into Australian waters. ABF's message to illegal foreign fishers in Australian waters: “We will intercept you, and you will lose your catch, your equipment, and possibly even your vessel.”



