Fortescue’s Ammonia-Fueled Green Pioneer Arrives in Belém Ahead of COP30

Fortescue’s Green Pioneer has arrived in Belém, Brazil, to send a message to COP30 participants that collaboration between industry and regulators is the key to unlocking zero-emission shipping.

The 75-meter vessel has now visited three continents this year, following stops in London, Rotterdam, Monaco, Boston and New York.

During its global voyage, the Green Pioneer has achieved several milestones, including becoming the first vessel to sail on ammonia in international waters. This followed successful bunkering operations in the UK, Rotterdam and Boston, made possible through close collaboration with local authorities and partners.

In recognition of its work, the Green Pioneer was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025.

The adoption of ammonia is crucial in reducing the carbon footprint of the shipping industry, which today accounts for 3% of global emissions and its share is set to rise to 10% by 2040.

Fortescue is disappointed by the delay in adopting the International Maritime Organization’s Net-Zero Framework, a landmark proposal that would have set global shipping on a clear course toward decarbonization. While some countries chose to defer progress, the direction of travel for shipping is already clear. The transition to zero-emission fuels is inevitable.

The Green Pioneer is at COP30 to show that the technologies to enable it already exist and Fortescue remains firmly committed to demonstrating what is possible through their own green shipping program.