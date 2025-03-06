Fortescue’s Ammonia-Powered Vessel Arrives to UK

The Singapore-flagged dual-fuel ammonia-powered vessel Fortescue Green Pioneer has arrived in the U.K. to demonstrate the viability of ammonia as a sustainable marine fuel.

The vessel is the first of its kind, powered by four-stroke engines, two of which are capable of being fueled by ammonia and diesel.

Ammonia, a zero-carbon fuel, has the potential to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions when used for shipping.

An ammonia-powered vessel exemplifies how shipping can become more sustainable, an ambitious but essential mission fully backed by U.K. Government.

To support Fortescue Green Pioneer’s time in the U.K., the vessel and team have been working closely with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to ensure full compliance with UK regulatory requirements.

Fortescue Green Pioneer has docked at the Port of Southampton, where Port State Control inspections will be conducted by the MCA’s Survey and Inspection team.

The vessel will then travel to West India Dock in London, operated by Canal and River Trust, to showcase its technology and capabilities to key maritime stakeholders, partners and the public.

“It’s great to welcome this pioneering, first-of-a-kind vessel to UK shores – this is exactly the kind of innovation that will drive forward decarbonization in the shipping sector.

“Through our UK SHORE program, we are committed to supporting the technology and alternative fuels needed to make zero-emission shipping a reality and establishing the UK as a clean energy superpower,” said Mike Kane, Maritime Minister.

“The MCA will conduct thorough inspections and checks to ensure the vessel’s safety and operational readiness for its onward journey. It has been a pleasure working in collaboration with Fortescue to bring this innovative vessel to Europe, and we are excited that the shift to a more sustainable marine fuel and a world’s first is being showcased here in the U.K.,” added Lars Lippuner, MCA Director of UK Customer Services.

“We have brought the Fortescue Green Pioneer to the UK to deliver a simple message: This vessel encapsulates the innovation and character that has defined Fortescue’s mission to lead the world beyond fossil fuels,” noted Andrew Forrest, Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder.