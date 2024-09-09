Four Seafarers Abandoned on Tugboat in the US

Four seafarers have been abandoned without pay on a 60-year-old tugboat in Washington State.

The vessel, Wycliffe, recently changed its flag to Vanuatu, and was scheduled to help tow two retired Washington State Ferries vessels for a 34-day transit to Ecuador – where the new owner is based – for scrap, but the contract was canceled after the tug experienced technical issues.

The four crew members on board from Colombia, Panama, and Peru faced dire conditions, including inadequate food, limited access to medical care, and insufficient water supplies during their onboard contract, according to the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), who said the tug and crew are now left abandoned in Puget Sound.

“The vessel's owners strategically re-flagged the tugboat to Vanuatu to escape more rigorous U.S. labor and safety standards. This cynical maneuver exemplifies how unscrupulous ship owners use ‘flags of convenience’ to minimize regulatory oversight and enhance profits at the expense of seafarers,” said ITF inspector Cyrus Donato. “Worse still, in this case, legal restrictions that trap foreign seafarers onboard have effectively turned their vessel into a prison.”

Donato added, “The exploitation of seafarers undermines the integrity of the entire Puget Sound Marine Transportation system. The region prides itself on its maritime heritage and depends on seafarers as a vital part of its cultural identity.”

The seafarers were initially scheduled for deportation by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. However, following intervention by the ITF, their departure was delayed until further wage payments were made.

“The crew is in a vulnerable position and lacks the protections typically afforded to U.S.-based workers,” Donato said. “It is essential that they receive their complete compensation. Attempting to cut costs at the expense of the crew and then attempting to have them forcibly removed without settling their salaries is effectively a form of forced labor.”

The Wycliffe has a troubling history, with previous crews reported to have left the vessel due to safety concerns in October 2023 and May 2024.

One seafarer still aboard the vessel told the ITF, “The owner is just buying time by deceiving us. I no longer believe anything he says. We don’t know what steps to take to resolve our situation or how long it will take.”

A former crew member expressed concern about the impact on their visa status. “I am worried about damage to my visa,” the mariner said. “If the owner harms my visa status, I won’t be able to do any more transits in the United States for work, which could destroy my ability to support my family.”