Four Seasons Yachts Luxury Cruise Ship Launched

Fincantieri and Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator of Four Seasons Yachts, celebrated the launch of "Four Seasons I" at the Ancona shipyard, the first ultra-luxury ship under construction for Four Seasons Yachts, which will be delivered to end of this year and which will set sail in January 2026.

The launching ceremony was attended by Fincantieri's President, Biagio Mazzotta, the CEO and General Manager, Pierroberto Folgiero, the General Manager of the Merchant Ships Division, Luigi Matarazzo, while Nadim Ashi, Owner and Executive Chairman, was present for the shipowner.

Thanks to a residential style and composed of suites only, “Four Seasons I” will represent a new reference standard for luxury boats. This ship, which will use the latest environmental protection technologies, will have a gross tonnage of 34,000 tons and 207 meters in length, with 95 exclusive suites characterized by an extraordinary customized design, to remove every obstacle between guests, the sea and the surrounding environment. Each suite is equipped with large external terraces, the largest of which, with an impressive surface area of 457 square metres, belongs to the prestigious Funnel Suite, the most exclusive accommodation on the yacht.



Image courtesy Fincantieri