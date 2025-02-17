Fratelli Cosulich Expands Stake in FEMO Bunker

Gruppo Fratelli Cosulich strengthened its shareholding in FEMO Bunker, born from the vision of Capt. Antonio Cosulich e di Fabio e Massimiliano Pesto, specialized in bunker trading for the Yachting sector. The operation brings the controlling share of the Group to 62% of the social capital. FEMO Bunker, founded in 2000 and led by CEO and shareholder Ugo Pastorino, offers fuel supply services for yachts and ships.

"This operation fits perfectly into the Group's strategy of expansion and consolidation of services in the Yachting sector" said Tomaso Moreno, CEO of Yachting for the Group. "In a continuously evolving market like that of yachting, it is essential to be able to count on reliable and competent partners like FEMO Bunker".

This corporate development will allow FEMO Bunker to benefit from greater synergy with the other companies of the Group. To date, the company has successfully integrated its own commercial offer with the activity of Pesto SEA Group and Catalano in the Mediterranean markets and at the global level, thus strengthening its own offer and market positioning.

"We believe strongly in the potential of FEMO Bunker and in its key role in the energy transition of the maritime sector," said Timothy Cosulich, CEO of Marine Energy for Gruppo Fratelli Cosulich. "With this operation, we confirm our commitment to invest in solutions for the future of the Group".

In line with its dedication to innovation and sustainability, the company has expanded its activity in the supply of alternative fuels. Dopo la prima consegna di HVO, ne sono seguite altre, con vendite a yacht in diversi paesi nel mondo. Oltre all'Italia, FEMO Bunker has supplied HVO in Spain, France, and Florida in the last few years.

In addition, the company is actively engaged in the supply of another alternative fuel. After the delivery of methanol already in La Spezia, FEMO Bunker is now developing a procedure to extend the supply of methanol to other ports in Italy. In this area, the company is perfecting strategic collaborations with important operators of the yachting industry.