Friday, August 9, 2024
Fratelli Cosulich Streamlines Business Ops Under New Brand

August 8, 2024

Fratelli Cosulich Group has introduced Cosulich Logistics to unify its services under one global identity in a strategic move expected to streamline its operations across eight brands and 19 companies in 14 countries spanning three continents.

With over 170 years of expertise in the shipping and logistics industries, Fratelli Cosulich has announced a significant transformation in its operations.

According to the Italy-based group, all of its brands will now be commercially identified as ‘powered by Cosulich Logistics’.

The new identity reaffirms Fratelli Cosulich brands’ local expertise while highlighting their global reach, the group said.

Companies involved include Express Global, Archimede Gruden, TPG EXPRESS, Fratelli Cosulich Turkey, MESCO International Forwarding, CISCATO & Company, Marlines Shipping Agency, and Express Adriatica.

“We are already powerful in how we operate, creating strong relationships and synergies among our companies within the group, but the market found it difficult to understand the extent of our reach.

“We want to create our own network in house, and in the future extend this brand by looking for other interlocutors where we are not already present, which also means geographical expansion into markets that are not currently explored,” said Lorenzo Momigliano, General Manager of Cosulich Logistics.

