IMO on Free-Flowing Maritime Traffic in South-East Asia

The key International Maritime Organization (IMO)treaty supporting the free flow of international maritime traffic – the Facilitation Convention – is the subject of a regional seminar in Bangkok, Thailand (22-26 May).

The so-called “FAL Convention” provides a set of consistent, uniform regulations that cover the wide range of administrative tasks required of ships coming into and leaving port.

These include customs declarations, immigrations clearance, import and export permits and many others. Implementing these regulations can both help reduce transport costs and contribute to sustainable development.

The Bangkok seminar involves 53 participants from 11 countries (Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam) across Southeast Asia involved in the clearance of ships, cargo, crew and passengers at ports.

The aim is to support a more effective implementation of the Convention as a whole, as well as the maritime “single window” concept on data exchange.

The single window, encouraged under FAL, focuses on the many agencies and authorities involved exchange data via a single point of contact.

IMO is represented by Julian Abril and Cagri Kucukyildiz.