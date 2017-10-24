All-Women Crew INSV Tarini Enters Fremantle

INSV Tarini entered Fremantle, Australia on 23 October 2017 as part of it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe.

Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Defence Minister, had flagged-off INSV Tarini from Goa on 10 September 2017. The vessel has covered about 4,800 nautical miles since flagging off and crossed the Equator on 25 September 2017 and the Tropic of Capricorn on 06 October 2017.

This is the first-ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by all-women crew. The vessel is skippered by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi, and the crew comprises Lieutenant Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta.

The expedition titled ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’, is in consonance with the national policy to empower women to attain their full potential. It also aims to showcase ‘Nari Shakti’ on the world platform and help revolutionise societal attitudes and mindset towards women in India by raising visibility of their participation in challenging environs.

The indigenously-built INSV Tarini showcases the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the international forum. The crew has also been collating and updating meteorological, ocean and wave data regularily for accurate weather forecast by India Meteorological Department, as also monitoring marine pollution on the high seas.

As part of their stay in harbour the crew will interact with the local populace, especially children, to promote ocean sailing and the spirit of adventure.